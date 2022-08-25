Previous
Kerbside blooms by speedwell
Photo 985

Kerbside blooms

We have passed these blooms on our route around town on several occasions/seasons. Today I managed to persuade my husband to stop so that I could photograph them...
25th August 2022 25th Aug 22

Speedwell

English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
