Previous
Next
Mirror effect by speedwell
Photo 987

Mirror effect

A couple of weeks ago, as part of my heat protection crusade, I persuaded my husband to apply a silver mirror effect film to the window on the landing. A bonus has been a more striking display to this figure recently purchased by my daughter.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise