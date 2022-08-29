Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 987
Mirror effect
A couple of weeks ago, as part of my heat protection crusade, I persuaded my husband to apply a silver mirror effect film to the window on the landing. A bonus has been a more striking display to this figure recently purchased by my daughter.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
987
photos
30
followers
47
following
270% complete
View this month »
980
981
982
983
984
985
986
987
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
29th August 2022 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
blue
,
figure
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close