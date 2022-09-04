Previous
Waiting patiently... by speedwell
Photo 993

Waiting patiently...

...for my first Fuschia bloom of the summer. About a month ago I moved my Fuschia because it was not thriving in its previous location. The move has proved to be timely because now it looks like its first flowers of the year are coming soon.
Speedwell

English Midlands, UK.
