Photo 997
Looking up
8th September will be remembered as the day our Gueen Elizabeth II died. There were many rainbows above the Palaces on this day. No rainbows here, but plenty of dramatic clouds.
8th September 2022
8th Sep 22
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Tags
clouds
