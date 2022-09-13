Previous
Fuchsia flower at last by speedwell
Photo 1002

Fuchsia flower at last

Worth the wait....after the heat wave, and then being transplanted...the first flower here for 2022
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Speedwell

plainjaneandnonnonsense ace
How delightful!
October 3rd, 2022  
