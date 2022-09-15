Previous
seasonal cobweb creation by speedwell
Photo 1004

seasonal cobweb creation

Cobwebs regularly appear in the garden around this time of year...much to the annoyance of my husband, when he walks into them at head height. Ones that appear as here above my Hydrangea are welcome though.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
