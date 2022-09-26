Previous
Busy corner by speedwell
Photo 1015

Busy corner

Roundabout in village of Studley, Warwickshire Beautiful half timbered building, and village floral decoration. Other features not so pretty currently!
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
