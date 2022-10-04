Previous
Next
another Michaelmas Daisy by speedwell
Photo 1023

another Michaelmas Daisy

4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
280% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Speedwell
The third plant to come into bloom.
October 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise