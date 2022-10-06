Sign up
Photo 1025
the brightness of berries
After a very hot and dry summer, we are now experiencing duller and wettter weather. These bright berries are in the landscaping of a local supermarket.
6th October 2022
6th Oct 22
1
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1029
photos
30
followers
48
following
281% complete
View this month »
1022
1023
1024
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
6th October 2022 11:28am
Tags
red
,
berries
bkb in the city
Beautiful
October 31st, 2022
