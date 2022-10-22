Previous
Reflections at a suburban pool by speedwell
Photo 1041

Reflections at a suburban pool

We had not viisted this part of town for a couple of years. There has been a good deal of landscape clearance around most of the pool, but the bridge ahead marked the boudary to the part is still untamed.
22nd October 2022

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

