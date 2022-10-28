Sign up
Photo 1047
Looking up again
Blue sky, steeple & vapour trails
28th October 2022
28th Oct 22
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Photo Details
7
7
365
365
TG-6
TG-6
Taken
28th October 2022 10:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
steeple
