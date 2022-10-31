Previous
A good year for Fungi by speedwell
Photo 1050

A good year for Fungi

They seem to be everywhere locally. We have had some in our back garden, and this one is just a few yards from outr front door.
31st October 2022 31st Oct 22

Speedwell

@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
Lesley Aldridge ace
Thank you for the follow, following you back!
November 21st, 2022  
