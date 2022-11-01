Previous
Just passing by by speedwell
Photo 1051

Just passing by

...and we shouldn't have been coming this way anyhow. Sambourne Mission Church, Warwickshire but close to the worcestershire border
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

@speedwell
