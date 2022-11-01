Sign up
Photo 1051
Just passing by
...and we shouldn't have been coming this way anyhow. Sambourne Mission Church, Warwickshire but close to the worcestershire border
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
0
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1052
photos
30
followers
48
following
288% complete
1045
1046
1047
1048
1049
1050
1051
1052
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
2nd November 2022 11:15am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
church
