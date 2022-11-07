Sign up
Photo 1057
Ever changing scene
Over the past year or so I have regularly come this spot and watched, with some trepidation as the old black and white building was overshadowed by large cranes. Now the cranes are gone, and new buildings seem close to completion.
7th November 2022
7th Nov 22
0
0
Speedwell
@speedwell
English Midlands, UK. I have known about the 365 Project for several years...and I have known several people who have taken part with varying degrees of...
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
1058
1059
1060
Tags
buildings
