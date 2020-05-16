Previous
A matter of life and death by stevejacob
A matter of life and death

I sat in the grave yard at first light watching the Hares coming out for the day and thinking how nice it would be if one came and sat by the grave for a photo. Two minutes later, one obliged me.
Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
