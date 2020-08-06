Sign up
Right hook
I have been trying to capture this moment for about two years now and when it finally came, the light let me down. Although it's grainy, I'm still happy to have caught the moment after getting up at 4am
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
boxing
,
hares
bkb in the city
Great capture
August 6th, 2020
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
I still dream of this shot too!
August 6th, 2020
