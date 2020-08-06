Previous
Right hook by stevejacob
Right hook

I have been trying to capture this moment for about two years now and when it finally came, the light let me down. Although it's grainy, I'm still happy to have caught the moment after getting up at 4am
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Steve Jacob

bkb in the city
Great capture
August 6th, 2020  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
I still dream of this shot too!
August 6th, 2020  
