Little grebe and chick from the archives

Continuing with my best of 2019 theme, these little waterfowl are very elusive normally but on this occasion, I got lucky at my local lake.

I heard a plop in the water and very slowly went to investigate. Hiding deep in the near bank bushes, I spotted the chick climbing back on it's mum from where it had just fallen.

After a lot of very slow maneuvering, I just managed to find a small gap in the branches for a shot and just as I did, they both looked at the camera