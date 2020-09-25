Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
324 / 365
giving it the pose
I wish I had the skills to carve this pose in stone so I could stand it on a plinth in my garden
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
418
photos
90
followers
75
following
88% complete
View this month »
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Latest from all albums
320
59
321
322
34
60
323
324
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
24th September 2020 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
duck
,
feathers
,
wings
Marilyn G M
gorgeous!
September 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close