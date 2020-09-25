Previous
giving it the pose by stevejacob
324 / 365

giving it the pose

I wish I had the skills to carve this pose in stone so I could stand it on a plinth in my garden
25th September 2020 25th Sep 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Marilyn G M
gorgeous!
September 25th, 2020  
