nosey by stevejacob
Photo 371

nosey

This Great Crested Grebe just popped up in front of me and I don't know who was the most surprised, me or him. He soon disappeared again but my reactions were faster so I got the shot
13th December 2020 13th Dec 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Esther Rosenberg ace
You won! Love his hairdo. Great capture
December 16th, 2020  
