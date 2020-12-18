Previous
Splash landing by stevejacob
Splash landing

Another from yesterday. I love watching the gulls when they are active. I think this one misjudged it's landing
18th December 2020

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
