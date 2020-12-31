Sign up
Photo 381
Piece on Earth
Not in my garden though. There is no pecking order, just survival of the fittest
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
31st December 2020 12:08pm
nature
wildlife
bird
goldfinch
carol white
ace
Great capture.Fav🙂
December 31st, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Brilliant capture.
December 31st, 2020
Corinne C
ace
Great capture! They look so feisty!
December 31st, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they look marvellous!
December 31st, 2020
Barb
ace
I agree with
@corinnec
... Great capture!
December 31st, 2020
