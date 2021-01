Jenny Wren

I'm really not comfortable posting photos that are not up to my usual standard but now we are back in lockdown and the weather is cold, I am having to shoot through glass which will always affect the results.

The first lockdown was fine as it was Spring and I could have the door open and there was more action in the garden.

I hope you can forgive the lack of quality and repetitive subjects but that's the best I can do for now.