Photo 388
Lovely day
One of my Sparrow visitors enjoying the sunshine
9th January 2021
9th Jan 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
garden
,
sparrow
,
theme-thirds
