Bathing in the rain by stevejacob
Bathing in the rain

I think I might have the only pond in the area as it attracts so many birds that use it for both drinking and bathing.
This Sparrow was loving it today even though it was already wet from the rain
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
