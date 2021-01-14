Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 393
And todays weather is
This pretty much sums up todays weather but it didn't put the Starlings off.
We have another flood warning for the area but luckily, I'm quite high up.
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th January 2021 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
rain
,
garden
,
feeder
,
starling
