Previous
Next
And todays weather is by stevejacob
Photo 393

And todays weather is

This pretty much sums up todays weather but it didn't put the Starlings off.
We have another flood warning for the area but luckily, I'm quite high up.
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
107% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise