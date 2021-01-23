Previous
Let it snow by stevejacob
Let it snow

This sums up most of the day. The birds came in their droves as they couldn't get to the food in the ground as it snowed almost all day.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Sue Cooper ace
Lovely shot.
January 24th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Fabulous, snowy capture
January 24th, 2021  
