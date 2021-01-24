Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 397
A great photography day
We don't often get snow where I live and when it does, it melts quite quickly so I made the most of it while it was here.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
517
photos
103
followers
73
following
108% complete
View this month »
390
391
392
393
394
395
396
397
Latest from all albums
392
393
394
395
396
39
81
397
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
24th January 2021 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
Sue Cooper
ace
Nice shot. The snow came a bit too early for photography here in the very west of Herefordshire. It snowed in the night and by the time I took a picture at 8.15 it was already disappearing fast.
January 24th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close