Previous
Next
A great photography day by stevejacob
Photo 397

A great photography day

We don't often get snow where I live and when it does, it melts quite quickly so I made the most of it while it was here.
24th January 2021 24th Jan 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
108% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Nice shot. The snow came a bit too early for photography here in the very west of Herefordshire. It snowed in the night and by the time I took a picture at 8.15 it was already disappearing fast.
January 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise