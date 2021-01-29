Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 402
Yellow flashes
I took loads of photos of the goldfinches again today but I'm starting to think they are getting a bit repetitive.
I posted this one because I like that all the wings are on show
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
523
photos
104
followers
73
following
110% complete
View this month »
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
Latest from all albums
39
397
398
399
400
82
401
402
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
29th January 2021 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
garden
,
wings
,
goldfinch
JeannieC57
This is amazing. I have yet to master the birds in flight challenge. I will.
Fav'd !!!
January 29th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Fav'd !!!