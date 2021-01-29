Previous
Yellow flashes by stevejacob
Photo 402

Yellow flashes

I took loads of photos of the goldfinches again today but I'm starting to think they are getting a bit repetitive.
I posted this one because I like that all the wings are on show
29th January 2021

Steve Jacob

JeannieC57
This is amazing. I have yet to master the birds in flight challenge. I will.

Fav'd !!!
January 29th, 2021  
