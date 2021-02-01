Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 405
Head stand
It's been a struggle the last couple of days to get any shots that I'm comfortable sharing.
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
530
photos
104
followers
73
following
111% complete
View this month »
399
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
Latest from all albums
402
40
83
403
84
404
405
406
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
1st February 2021 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
birds
,
wildlife
,
starlings
Sue Cooper
ace
This is fabulous. I just love starlings and sadly we don’t get any in our garden.
February 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close