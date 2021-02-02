Previous
All spruced up by stevejacob
Photo 406

All spruced up

I think the robin must be trying to attract a mate and had spent the morning in the make up room
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Carole Sandford ace
He does look rather smart!
February 3rd, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
February 3rd, 2021  
Sue Cooper ace
He does look smart.
February 3rd, 2021  
