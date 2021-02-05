Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 408
waiting for the feeders to be filled
The collard dove will sit there until I put some food out for it.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
533
photos
105
followers
73
following
112% complete
View this month »
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
Latest from all albums
83
84
404
405
406
407
408
409
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
5th February 2021 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
garden
,
dove
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close