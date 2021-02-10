Previous
Another nice encounter by stevejacob
Another nice encounter

This is another one from my trip out yesterday. It wasn't just the otters that caught my attention.
This lovely Kingfisher also graced me with it's presence
10th February 2021 10th Feb 21

Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
