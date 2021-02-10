Sign up
Photo 413
Another nice encounter
This is another one from my trip out yesterday. It wasn't just the otters that caught my attention.
This lovely Kingfisher also graced me with it's presence
10th February 2021
10th Feb 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
537
photos
105
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
9th February 2021 10:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
kingfisher
,
bidr
