Photo 417
Ice skating
This is from yesterday as due to family matters, I didn't get time to do any photography today
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
544
photos
105
followers
73
following
114% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th February 2021 3:35pm
Tags
nature
,
ice
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
sparrow
,
graden
LucyDolittle
ace
Wonderful close up and detail
Fav
February 15th, 2021
carol white
ace
A lovely close up capture.Fav😊
February 15th, 2021
