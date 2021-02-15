Sign up
Photo 418
A near miss
Today I had my covid jab and with an aching arm, I spent the afternoon trying to capture a long tailed tit in flight. Something I have yet to achieve. This was as close as I could get.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous
February 15th, 2021
