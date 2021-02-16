Previous
I've been spotted by stevejacob
Photo 419

I've been spotted

I've not used the camera very much today due to a family crisis. My oldest son has been rushed into hospital with a brain tumour. We are on tender hooks as we wait for news.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
