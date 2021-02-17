Sign up
Photo 420
We all need a hug sometimes
News on my son is, he has been on the operating table and the tumour has been removed successfully. Now we wait to see if there has been any damage done
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
1
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
547
photos
105
followers
73
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
17th February 2021 4:38pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
hugs
,
goldfinch
tony gig
Wonderful...fav
February 17th, 2021
