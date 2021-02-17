Previous
We all need a hug sometimes by stevejacob
Photo 420

We all need a hug sometimes

News on my son is, he has been on the operating table and the tumour has been removed successfully. Now we wait to see if there has been any damage done
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details

tony gig
Wonderful...fav
February 17th, 2021  
