Photo 422
Hare today
I needed to get out for a bit today to relieve some of the stress of the last few days, so I went to a friends farm where I knew I could stay totally isolated apart from the Hares which I haven't seen in ages.
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
24th February 2021 8:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
mammal
,
hare
LucyDolittle
ace
Wow what a capture. Lucky you!
February 24th, 2021
