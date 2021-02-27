Previous
Next
The levitator by stevejacob
Photo 425

The levitator

Today I returned to my Hare venue but I thing all the mating action was over. I was lucky enough though to get some great close interactions with them.
I'm also pleased that using a different camera body resulted in sharper photos.
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Super action shot
February 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise