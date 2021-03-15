Previous
What about this house then dear
What about this house then dear

They have been flitting about all day and keep coming back to this box but they still haven't made there mind up
15th March 2021

Steve Jacob

Peter Dulis
lovely capture ...
March 15th, 2021  
Granny7
Love the strap line
March 15th, 2021  
