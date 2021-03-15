Sign up
Photo 440
What about this house then dear
They have been flitting about all day and keep coming back to this box but they still haven't made there mind up
15th March 2021
15th Mar 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
15th March 2021 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
nest
,
great-tit
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely capture ...
March 15th, 2021
Granny7
ace
Love the strap line
March 15th, 2021
