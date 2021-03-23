Sign up
Photo 448
Just the eye
I was a bit late out this morning and my hare hunt was almost non existent. They are so difficult to spot in the daytime as they hunker down in the crop but they are always there watching you
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
365
NIKON D7500
24th March 2021 12:49pm
nature
,
wildlife
,
hare
