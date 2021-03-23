Previous
Just the eye by stevejacob
Photo 448

Just the eye

I was a bit late out this morning and my hare hunt was almost non existent. They are so difficult to spot in the daytime as they hunker down in the crop but they are always there watching you
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

Steve Jacob

Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
