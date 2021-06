It's not doing a workout

I've been watching this Sparrow in my garden over the last couple of days, that clearly has a problem with it's feet. It can't perch on anything that is not flat. It is feeding well on the droppings from the feeders and is quite happy flying. The landings are not so good though. It's also very alert for danger and as soon as the Blackbird sings out a warning, it's off like a shot.

I hope it survives as I've grown quite attached to it. 😁