Photo 524
Drinking partner
Out of the corner of my eye, while watching tele, I spotted an unusual visitor to my pond. My door was open so I was lucky that it didn't see me grabbing my camera for a quick shot or two
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
reflection
,
wildlife
,
garden
,
pond
,
mammal
Carole Sandford
ace
Brilliant capture & reflection.
June 8th, 2021
