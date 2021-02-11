Previous
Edelweiss by stiggle
Photo 1499

Edelweiss

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tu-lcwhZcEs

For the 52 week challenge: song.
Taken on last year's summer vacation in France.
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Anja

@stiggle
Hi, my name is Anja and I live in the Netherlands. I don't know much about photography, but I hope to learn something here!
moni kozi
beautiful!
February 11th, 2021  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow, so pretty!
February 11th, 2021  
