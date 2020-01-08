Previous
symbols of peace by stillmoments33
symbols of peace

finally set up my backyard birdfeeding station
Yesterday, i was blessed with mourning doves.
Backyard birding is a wonderful way to observe nature.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

docuphotojeff

ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
