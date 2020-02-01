Sign up
Photo 471
golden and delicious
bluegill fish given to me from a cousin...
Each year, i get some freshly caught fish from one of our Northern Michigan Lakes and have an in-house fish fry. It was delicious. absoulutely golden and quite tasty for yesterday's lunch.
1st February 2020
1st Feb 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
471
photos
6
followers
9
following
129% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 year Two
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
31st January 2020 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
fish
,
outdoors
,
at
,
cooking
,
fishing
,
fry
,
bluegill
