Photo 523
promoting literacy
got out yesterday and saw this little gem
posted outside of a neigbhorhood home, near the local park.
The concept seems a bit obsolete in this day and age of the digital book, but i still liked it.
"Books are dreams waiting to happen."
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
reading
,
project
,
books
,
little
,
free
,
library
,
literacy
