Photo 600
Curbside Americana - Disposable goods
The sign reads "FREE" in large letters.
Also... "Will need Cleaning"
This piece of turniture was discarded by owner.
Symbolic of Amercana. We live in a very rich, very disposable consumer society.
"will need cleaning"
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
docuphotojeff
ace
@stillmoments33
i have reached a milestone in age at age 58.(updated) I thought it would be a good time to take some more photos My...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365 year Two
Camera
KODAK EASYSHARE M853 ZOOM DIGITA...
Taken
27th July 2020 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
usa
,
trash
,
society
,
americana
,
curbside
,
disposable
,
pick-up
,
consumer
