Curbside Americana - Disposable goods
Curbside Americana - Disposable goods

The sign reads "FREE" in large letters.
Also... "Will need Cleaning"
This piece of turniture was discarded by owner.
Symbolic of Amercana. We live in a very rich, very disposable consumer society.
"will need cleaning"
28th July 2020

