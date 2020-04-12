He has Risen

It's Sunday, it's the third day and as was prophesied on the third day He shall rise from the dead.

To me as a Christian today is a very special day its the day that Christ became the Saviour of the world and every knee shall bow at the mention of His name.

Every day I go out delivering to the elderly and lonely people in our Church I claim Gods protection over my life because He is greater than any virus and because scripture says what ever you ask of in my name it will be done to glorify the Father John 14v13