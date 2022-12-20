Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2836
The Nativity
A beautiful ceramic nativity scene that lights up and is quite heavy.
It’s beautifully made and always reminds us of the real meaning of Christmas. Without Christ being coming into the world there would be no Christmas.
20th December 2022
20th Dec 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
2836
photos
16
followers
3
following
776% complete
View this month »
2829
2830
2831
2832
2833
2834
2835
2836
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceramic
,
ornament
,
decoration
,
nativity
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close