Photo 2944
Good Friday
As a Christian Good Friday is a very important part of my faith, it is when Christ sacrificed Himself on the cross for me, as he did for everyone who turns away from sin and repents and asks Him into their lives.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
Stuart
@stuart46
I'm 76 and a retired Painter and Decorator I'm a committed born again Christian and I belong to The Salvation Army here in Newport South...
7th April 2023 7:44am
crosses
goodfriday
